Depth Token Price Tops $0.0005 (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $267,754.13 and $46,171.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006985 BTC.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

