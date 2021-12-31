DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $4.46 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00009430 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $116.28 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.08 or 0.07853894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.25 or 1.00052380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008067 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

