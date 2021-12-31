DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,049. DermTech has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DermTech by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DermTech by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

