Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after purchasing an additional 509,445 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,932,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 408,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $237.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.18. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

