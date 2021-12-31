Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 151.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

