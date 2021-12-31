Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amcor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

