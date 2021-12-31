Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Amundi purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 923,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 44.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 721,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.