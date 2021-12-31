Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

