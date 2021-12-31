Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $21.29

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.29, but opened at $21.82. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

