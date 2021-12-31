Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,546,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,486 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 35,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.