Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,617,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.83% of Baker Hughes worth $213,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.