Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301,297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Emerson Electric worth $201,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.66 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

