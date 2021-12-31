Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.55

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €56.55 ($64.26) and traded as high as €56.91 ($64.67). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €56.69 ($64.42), with a volume of 1,305,474 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.11 ($75.13).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

