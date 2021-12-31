Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €24.60 ($27.95) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.92% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €16.30 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.34 and a 200 day moving average of €17.26. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.