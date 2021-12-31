DEXTools Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. DEXTools has a market cap of $43.40 million and $477,931.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006982 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,053,255 coins and its circulating supply is 101,011,590 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

