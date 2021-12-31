Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.