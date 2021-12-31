Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.33. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

