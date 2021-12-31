DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Issues Earnings Results

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DIDI opened at 5.23 on Friday. DiDi Global has a twelve month low of 4.76 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 7.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DiDi Global by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

