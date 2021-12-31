DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.31 EPS

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 5.23 on Friday. DiDi Global has a 12-month low of 4.76 and a 12-month high of 18.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

