DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $381.46 million and $1.59 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00289354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000167 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

