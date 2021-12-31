Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $87.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $91.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

