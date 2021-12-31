Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 60,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

