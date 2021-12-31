Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,258 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 29.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 406,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 3M by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. 6,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,108. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

