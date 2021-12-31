Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

