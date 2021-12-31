Doma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Shares of NYSE DOMA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 704,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. Doma has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,238,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

