DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $230,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 78.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $152.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,413,989 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

