Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.22 and a one year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.