Douglas B. Given Purchases 655 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.