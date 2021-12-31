Douglas B. Given Purchases 655 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
