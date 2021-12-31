Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 363,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 402,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

