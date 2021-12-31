Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,593 shares of company stock worth $1,912,079. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

