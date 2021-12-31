Drops Ownership Power Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,322.00 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $311,322.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Drops Ownership Power

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Drops Ownership Power Coin Trading

