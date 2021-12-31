Dudley & Shanley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Avantor makes up approximately 6.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Avantor worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

AVTR stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,749. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

