Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $56.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

