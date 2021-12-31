Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 800.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.17 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

