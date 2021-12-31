Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $214,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Sanmina stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

