Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,172 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

