Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,481 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 30.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 286.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 239,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.