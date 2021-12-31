Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

NYSE EFT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

