Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.19

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.19 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

