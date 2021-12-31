Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.00

Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.16), with a volume of 185635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.14).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The company has a market cap of £181.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.87.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.