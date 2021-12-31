EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.92

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 9515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in EHang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EHang by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EHang by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

