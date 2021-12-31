Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Head to Head Comparison

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.77%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 477.73 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -2.84 Ideanomics $26.76 million 22.69 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -3.59

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

