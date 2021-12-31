Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Tops $375,220.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $154.86 million and approximately $375,220.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,909,944,371 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

