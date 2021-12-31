Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 638,504 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $16.99.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. The stock has a market cap of $978.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

