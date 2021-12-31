Elon Musk Sells 10,655 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14.

On Thursday, December 16th, Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62.

On Monday, December 13th, Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97.

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,070.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,065.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.72. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 346.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

