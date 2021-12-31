Elrond Price Tops $245.01 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and $84.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $245.01 or 0.00510418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00220730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,963,973 coins and its circulating supply is 19,948,352 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.