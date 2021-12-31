Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.28

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$63.28 and last traded at C$63.17, with a volume of 127622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.75%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

