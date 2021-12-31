Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 36.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $142.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

