Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.30

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 34.30 and last traded at 34.30, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 34.02.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $346,375,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.