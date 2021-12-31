Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

